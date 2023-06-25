New gondola work, ongoing construction will affect some trails at Steamboat Resort this week
With ongoing construction at Steamboat Resort, including a few days of planned helicopter activity, there will be some detours and delays on trails at the resort.
On Monday, Leitner Poma will be flying concrete for the Mahogany Ridge Express towers along the lift line, and impacts will include Pioneer trail.
Also, Doppelmayr will be utilizing a Chinook helicopter Tuesday-Friday to fly Wild Blue Gondola towers into place. Impacts will include the Four Points, Sunshine, Pete’s Wicked, Kathy’s Cutoff, Duster, Tenderfoot, Bull Whip, Upper Rawhide (lower remains closed), Elkhead and Moonlight trails. Yoo Hoo Road may also have rolling closures.
When helicopters are done flying later in the day, impacted multi-use trails could be available for riding and hiking in the evenings, and people are encouraged to utilize the resort’s app and website for the most up to date information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.