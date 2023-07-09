New film on cultivated meat screens Wednesday at the library

The Bud Werner Library will offer a free community screening of “Meat the Future,” a new documentary that follows the co-founder of a leading “cultivated” meat startup as he and his team develop a game-changing solution to a global, unsustainable hunger for meat.

The film will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Library Hall.

According to the library, a world where real meat is produced sustainably without the need to breed, raise and slaughter animals is now within reach. At the forefront of this frontier is Mayo Clinic trained cardiologist Dr. Uma Valeti, the co-founder and CEO of Upside Foods, the leading startup of the “cultivated” meat revolution.

The film follows Valeti and his team over five years as the cost of production plummets and consumers’ eye the imminent birth of this timely industry. Narrated by Jane Goodall and featuring music by Moby, the film explores a game-changing solution to a global, unsustainable hunger for meat and its impact on climate, animal welfare and public health. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org .