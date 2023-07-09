New film on cultivated meat screens Wednesday at the library
The Bud Werner Library will offer a free community screening of “Meat the Future,” a new documentary that follows the co-founder of a leading “cultivated” meat startup as he and his team develop a game-changing solution to a global, unsustainable hunger for meat.
The film will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Library Hall.
According to the library, a world where real meat is produced sustainably without the need to breed, raise and slaughter animals is now within reach. At the forefront of this frontier is Mayo Clinic trained cardiologist Dr. Uma Valeti, the co-founder and CEO of Upside Foods, the leading startup of the “cultivated” meat revolution.
The film follows Valeti and his team over five years as the cost of production plummets and consumers’ eye the imminent birth of this timely industry. Narrated by Jane Goodall and featuring music by Moby, the film explores a game-changing solution to a global, unsustainable hunger for meat and its impact on climate, animal welfare and public health. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.