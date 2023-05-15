New film about Stuart Udall screens Thursday to honor Public Lands Day

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat is offering a free community screening of “Stuart Udall and the Politics of Beauty” to honor this week’s celebration of Colorado Public Lands Day.

Udall served as secretary of the Interior during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, and his social and environmental successes stemmed from his ability to bring together people with disparate interests, and inspire them to achieve common goals.

The film examines the trajectory of Udall’s life from his childhood through his Mormon mission, his World War II service, his student years at the University of Arizona, his time in Congress, and then, most significantly, his years as secretary of the Interior and beyond.

The documentary will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in Library Hall. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events/udall for more information .