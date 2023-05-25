New faces land at Routt County Riders

Routt County Riders, a nonprofit cycling organization based in Steamboat Springs, is bringing in new talent to supplement its existing team.

Paul Majors will assume the role of community outreach program coordinator, and Lucy Winslow will become the programs and events coordinator.

One of Majors’ primary roles will be assisting Community Outreach Program Manager Matthew Rochon with the bike match program, which is designed to get more people from all walks of life onto bikes. Rochon explained that with so much popularity and momentum behind the program, it had become difficult for one person to manage. The program is now entering its third year.

“Paul has been involved with the biking community for much of his life,” said Laraine Martin, executive director of Routt County Riders. “He is already really excelling in that role and we are really stoked to have him.”

No stranger to donating his time, energy and expertise to the cause of cycling, Majors has served as a volunteer for the last two summers.

Rochon agreed that “Paul is super active in the cycling community,” and noted his skills as a bike mechanic and coach as attributes that will help him in his new role.

Majors is the head coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club high school mountain bike team, and he also has worked with other cycling organizations. For these reasons, Rochon believes that Majors was the obvious choice to support Routt County Riders as the community outreach program coordinator.

Winslow is stepping into the position of programs and events coordinator.

“This is a mash-up of all the different programs and events that we manage,” Martin said.

Essential duties assigned to this position are the management of trail work days, the trail counter program, and various other events including the Emerald Mountain Epic. There are also responsibilities surrounding the management of volunteer engagement.

Lucy Winslow, the programs and events coordinator for Routt County Riders, stands with her mountain bike.

Courtesy Photo

Winslow has prior experience with trail work around the country.

“I am so excited for myself to get more involved in this awesome community,” Winslow said. “I am also really excited to be a part of a nonprofit that is so revered in our community and that does so much work maintaining and creating trails.”

Winslow will be coordinating work after an above-average winter. The near-record snowfall will force trail maintenance into a shorter time window this summer. The City of Steamboat Springs, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have their own trail crews that work in coordination with Routt County Riders to maintain the trails that hikers, bikers, runners and equestrians enjoy.

Collaborating with these agencies is a facet of the position that Winslow has taken on.

Early season “upkeep” will occur as soon as possible, with corridor trimming being a priority as soon as conditions permit. A grant has been awarded to the group to provide lumber for bridges over wet areas of the Soda Ditch Trail, as well as re-armoring a rocky, steep chute near the end of the Grouse Trail on the Buffalo Pass trail system.

“This will be a high-maintenance season,” Martin said. “We might not know what some of the bigger projects will be until our network is fully melted out.”