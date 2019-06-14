New exhibit opens at the Tread of Pioneers Museum

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Tread of Pioneers Museum invites visitors to discover the places and activities that shaped the wild western frontier town into a beloved Rocky Mountain destination and later a world-class resort. Many of the scenic vistas, mineral springs, abundant wildlife and trout-filled mountain streams that drew the Ute Indians and early settlers to this magnificent area also attracted the first tourists as well as the current visitors from around the world. Endless recreational opportunities coupled with stunning scenery, creates a distinct Rocky Mountain experience.

“Postcards of the Past” showcases the history of Steamboat Springs as a tourist destination through the lens of vintage postcards, travel guides and memorabilia from the first half of the 20th century. On display June 20 through May 2020. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.