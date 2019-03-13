New documentary about rural health care challenges to screen at library

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens Pop-Up season continues with a free screening of “The Providers” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, in Library Hall.

The film follows three “country doctors,” health care professionals in northern New Mexico at El Centro, a group of safety-net clinics that offer care to anyone who walks through the doors, regardless of ability to pay. Amid personal struggles that reflect those of their patients, the journeys of the providers unfold as they work to reach individuals who would otherwise be left out of the health care system.

Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, the film shows the transformative power of providers' relationships with marginalized patients.

After the screening, stay for a community discussion led by The Health Partnership Serving Northwest Colorado. The Health Partnership connects people in Northwest Colorado to health and wellness resources, through collaboration with community partners, to help people live longer, healthier lives.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information about the film and other Indie Lens Pop-Up events.