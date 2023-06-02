New doc about rewilding an Ice Age Siberia screens Monday at the library

Bud Werner Library will present a free community screening of “Pleistocene Park,” the new documentary about an eccentric Russian scientist’s quixotic quest to recreate a vanished ice age ecosystem and save the world from a catastrophic global warming feedback loop.

According to the library, the adventure film of the year takes viewers on a bumpy journey to the Siberian steppes, where a Russian geophysicist wants to restore the ecosystems of the Ice Age through radical rewilding. In the mid ’90s eccentric Russian scientist Sergey Zimov made the startling discovery that melting arctic permafrost threatened to release huge amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, potentially creating a feedback loop that will lead to runaway climate change.

Impatient with world’s slow reaction to this news, Zimov has begun a controversial plan to mitigate melting permafrost by reverse engineering the “Mammoth Steppe” ecosystem — a now vanished ice age grassland, complete with Serengeti-like herds of roaming herbivores, which once stretched from Spain to Canada.

The film screens at 7 p.m. Monday in Library Hall.