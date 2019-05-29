New doc about love, faith and civil rights screens at the library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Gospel of Eureka,” the award-winning documentary by Donal Mosher and Michael Palmieri, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in Library Hall. The Hollywood Reporter hailed the film among the “Top 10 at SXSW” and Variety raves, “The audience grinned like they hadn’t felt this optimistic about America in years.”

Love, faith and civil rights collide in a southern town as evangelical Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to dismantle stereotypes. The film takes a personal and often comical look at negotiating differences between religion and belief through performance, political action and partnership.

This special community screening is part of the library’s collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. Visit www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.