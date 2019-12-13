New dining spot to bring taste of Bourbon Street to downtown Steamboat

Lindsy Manceaux stands in front of her new business, Rice & Roux.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Lindsy Manceaux is hoping her new business Rice & Roux will introduce to Steamboat Springs the food she fell in love with at her grandmother’s dinner table in southern Louisiana.

“This is all food that I grew up eating, and I’ve been cooking since I was a kid,” Manceaux said. “The whole idea of this space was really to kind of give it a feel of like what it was like for me going to my grandmother’s house on Sundays. She would always cook this big family meal and we would sit around and we all ate together.”

Many of the items that were found on her grandmother’s table can be found on the menu at Rice & Roux.

“She would always have things like jambalaya, or gumbo or rice and gravy. She would always have little cookies and candies and things for us to eat,” Manceaux said. “So just giving people that warm feeling, what it was like for me going to my grandmother’s house, is what Rice and Roux is all about.”

For now, Manceaux will be cooking the food offsite and keeping it warm in her location in the small food stand at 635 Lincoln Ave. Someday she is hoping to expand her business to a larger location.

“This is a good spot to start off,” Manceaux said. “This space is a way to get my name out there. I want to start doing some catering in the future and doing the free concert series and the farmer’s market. This is a great location and a nice way for me to start with just my own capital. I didn’t have to take out a huge loan, and this was just a nice starting spot.”

Rice & Roux started serving food just before Thanksgiving and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and to midnight on the weekends. Manceaux said depending on how the winter goes she may expand her hours later this winter.

“I just wanted to bring some flavors and some culture from Louisiana to Steamboat Springs,” Manceaux said. “I wanted to do this in the spirit of my grandmother, Bernice. I wanted to do something to honor her because she has been an amazing person in my life. She is the matriarch of our family and we all learned to cook from her, and a lot of these recipes are her recipes.”

Rice & Roux is Manceaux’s first business, but she has been in the hospitality business for 19 years and holds a degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Since arriving in Steamboat three years ago, she has worked at Cloverdale and Bésame. She still works at Bésame, when she isn’t at Rice & Roux.

“I have run restaurants before, but this is my first time starting a business for myself,” Manceaux said.

Last weekend she attended Holiday in the Rockies at Strawberry Park Elementary School and said she received positive feedback from the visitors at the artisan market. She said the menu at Rice & Roux will vary from week-to-week, but customers can check out the Rice & Roux Facebook page to see what is on the menu and can also find a number to call in orders in advance.

“My dessert right now is a banana pudding, which for me is a nostalgic dessert and was something my grandmother used to always make,” Manceaux said. “The staples for the winter will be gumbo and jambalaya. In the summertime, I’ll do things like muffuletta and ice cream and maybe some smoothies. My plan is to rotate things out weekly just to kind of keep it fresh.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.