New dance studio offers Afro-fusion, Buti yoga, burlesque and hope

Nicole LeDuc is opening Barefoot Bhakti Studios in Steamboat Springs with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, Feb. 1.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nicole LeDuc is hoping she’s found her home base with the opening of Barefoot Bhakti Studios.

“For the last 20 years, I have taught West African dance in town and things like belly dance,” said LeDuc, who also teaches at Steamboat Arts Academy. “I’ve kind of been passed from studio to studio because it’s a little bit out of the box, including the style of yoga (Buti) that I teach.”

A grand opening celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the new studio, which is located at 625 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite 201. The special event will include music by DJ JessEsse, and it’s free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the new business.

It will be a special day for LeDuc, who was inspired to open the studio after losing her father to cancer in September.

“He was very business minded, and his mom also had a (dance) studio,” LeDuc said. “Two months after he passed, this space came open, and I realized that I needed a mecca for myself to offer all of these dance styles and yoga styles that are a little bit out of the box.”

The new studio will reflect LeDuc’s love of dance by offering a wide variety of classes Monday through Friday.

The class schedule includes: beginning partner swing class at 5:30 p.m. Mondays; beginning burlesque and heels class at 5 p.m. Tuesdays; foundations of zills and belly dance at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; a 1920s Charleston dance class on Thursdays; and adult ballet on Fridays. There will also be a tribal belly dance class at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, a modern Latin class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and an Afro-fusion/dancehall class at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Saturdays at Barefoot Bhakti Studios will be reserved for workshops, and Sunday will be a time for Bhakti “church” with Twerk Church on Sunday, Feb. 2; Tool Flow, based on the music of the band, on Feb. 9; exotic flow on Feb. 16; and modern Latin on Feb. 23.

“We have everything that’s kind of like a little bit outside of the norm,” LeDuc said.

LeDuc also will be teaching her popular Buti yoga class, which has built a strong following in Steamboat.

“I teach yoga every morning from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., and that’s probably my busiest class,” LeDuc said. “It’s an amazing, amazing class.”

LeDuc said her studio is built on the Sanskrit word, bhakti.

“Bhakti means love and devotion,” LeDuc said. “In my life and with the people that I teach, they are needing places where they can come and feel completely themselves and do things that are really vulnerable. So, that’s what this is all about. It’s a little bit different.”

The classes utilize high-intensity resistance training and spiral structure and are focused on promoting a love and devotion for dance rather than focusing on fitness, according to LeDuc.

“I was always looking for space, but things are very much booked in this town because arts, in general, are always happening,” LeDuc said. “I feel like this town now is finally big enough to have something like this.”

The studio offers a membership for $130 month for unlimited classes or students can drop in for $20 per class. LeDuc’s website is currently under construction, but those who want more information about classes and schedules can visit the Barefoot Bhakti Studios‘ Facebook page.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.