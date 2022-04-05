New county building construction still on time, budget

The basement level of Routt County's new Health and Human Services building is growing, and the first floor will start being built after the arrival of more steel later this month.

Routt County/Courtesy

Concrete pours will continue this week and next on Routt County’s new Health and Human Services Building, which is slated to finish on time and within the budget.

Weather this week could delay the pours, said Quentin Rockwell, a project manager with Centennial-based Wember Inc., which is serving as the owner’s representative for the county on the project. By the middle of this month, Rockwell said more steel would be delivered to start taking the building beyond the basement.

There are a couple of things that could lead to the project going over budget like inflating steel and furniture costs. Still, Rockwell said even when including some of those in the financials, the project still has a contingency of about $830,000 for the roughly $14 million project at this point. It is projected to finish in the spring of 2023.

“The good news is with some of the challenges we’ve had, we’re still on track unless something goes wrong with our original schedule,” said Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan. “We’re working our way through each and every one of the problems and keeping this thing on schedule and under budget.”

