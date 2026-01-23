New construction in Steamboat Springs: What’s built, what’s coming and why it matters

Sponsored by: The Agency Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs is entering a development cycle not seen in more than a decade. Nearly $1 billion in planned base-area investment is set to reshape the residential resort market, expand its reach, and reset expectations around design, scale, and pricing.

While much of that residential inventory is still years away from completion, a small group of residential projects across Steamboat has already broken ground or moved through construction ahead of the coming surge.

These homes are available now or on clearly defined timelines, giving buyers the ability to evaluate finished or near-finished residences at pricing established before the next phase of development comes to life.

How This Cycle is Taking Shape

Large-scale base-area and mountain-adjacent projects will define Steamboat’s next chapter, with most scheduled to deliver three to five years from now. As they arrive, they will establish new benchmarks for pricing, density, and buyer profiles.

Homes completed now or within the next 12 to 18 months sit in a different position. They reflect the design direction and lifestyle priorities shaping Steamboat’s future, while remaining grounded in today’s cost structure and market conditions. For buyers, this offers clarity: finished product, defined delivery, and pricing established before the next wave fully enters the market.

What’s Built

Basecamp Row

A modern approach to in-town living, Basecamp Row offers new construction townhomes designed around walkability, contemporary design, and everyday ease. Located on Steamboat’s west side, these move-in-ready residences suit both full-time living and lock-and-leave ownership, with quick access to dining, shopping, and year-round recreation. Final five remain, with select homes offered fully furnished. Priced from $1.32M. BasecampRow.com.

Eighth Street

Set along one of downtown’s most established residential streets, this boutique collection of three five-bedroom homes balances clean modern lines with mountain sophistication. The final remaining residence features light-filled designer interiors, a private gated yard, a detached ADU, and a two-car garage, all within walking distance of downtown restaurants, schools, shops, and trail access. One residence remains. Offered at $3.99M. EighthStreetSteamboat.com

Coming Soon

1. 608 Yampa Penthouse 302

The final available residence at 608 Yampa, this penthouse offers a rare combination of modern architecture, Yampa River frontage, and downtown proximity. One of only four custom residences in the boutique building, Penthouse 302 occupies the southern side with a rooftop deck and expansive views from the Steamboat Ski Area to Emerald Mountain. Offered at $5,400,000. 608Yampa.com

2. Terrain at Walton Creek

Terrain is a collection of eight new modern residences designed for lock-and-leave living moments from the Steamboat base. the homes feature spacious open floor plans, large view-driven decks, and two-car garages, with no nightly rentals fostering a strong sense of community. Six remain available. Pre-completion pricing from $2.1M. TerrainSteamboat.com

3. Powderline

Powderline offers nine new fully furnished turnkey condominiums in one of Steamboat’s most central locations. Single-level homes feature contemporary design and private outdoor spaces, some with fenced yards. Shared amenities include a fitness studio, sauna, and lounge, while each home has a private Club Room for entertaining or gear storage. Coming 2026–2027 ski season. Powderline-Steamboat.com

4. 2796 Bronc Buster Loop

Bronc Buster Loop occupies the only remaining Wildhorse Meadows homesite with permanently protected views of the Steamboat Ski Area. The custom-designed residence spans ~5,300 square feet, with five bedrooms, multiple living spaces, and expansive decks oriented to the view corridor. Offers access to Wildhorse amenities, gondola, and rental flexibility within the Green Zone. Offered at $6,445,000.

THEAGENCYSTEAMBOAT.COM