New consignment store opens in Oak Creek

Business owner Lora Reichley has opened up two new businesses in Oak Creek including a consignment store as well as a nutritional shake and tea bar. (Photo by John F. Russell)



OAK CREEK — Business owner Lora Reichley is branching out with a new consignment store, as well as a nutrition bar that offers shakes and specialty teas in the heart of Oak Creek.

“We’ve already just been having a really good time with it,” said Reichley, who also owns Lora’s Modern Living in Steamboat Springs as well as Vivian’s Floral Creations and Gifts and Blue Garden in Oak Creek. “People are really open to it and excited about both businesses.”

Emerald’s Closet Hidden Gems offers option for those shopping for women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as creations by photographer Jennifer Hilton and painters Suzy Pattillo and Sonia Dosé.

OC Nutrition serves Herbalife shakes and Firepot teas from a historic bar located at the back of the shop, which used to be home to Big Tuna’s. There are currently three seats at the bar due to COVID-19 restrictions, a sofa and one table outside for those who want to enjoy their beverages at the store, or they can be ordered to go.

Reichley also hopes to hold health and wellness programs in the space, including yoga sessions, as well as providing space for teen nights and other community events.

“It’s kind of two businesses in one, which we’re really excited about,” said Reichley, who is an Oak Creek resident. “We used to have Brand Spankin’ Used with Janine, and she was awesome. People loved having that store, and we haven’t had it for several years.”

Brand Spankin’ Used was a thrift shop owned by Janine Pierce that closed in fall 2017.

“She did thrift, which was great, but I thought I would kind of step it up,” Reichley said. “I feel like Oak Creek is moving in a really great direction, and I thought consignment would be better. Everybody can make a little something.”

Nate Tauer works behind the bar at OC Nutritian in Oak Creek. The shake and tea bar is located inside the new Emerald’s Closet Hidden Gems consignment store at 107 Moffat Ave. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The store opened in March and had an official grand opening last weekend. Since the location used to be a restaurant, she has plans to eventually offer healthy to-go salads including spinach, sorrel and quinoa.

“I’m still hoping to do that maybe by summertime but decided to hold back on that, because I just didn’t know how many people would be coming in the door,” Reichley said.

Currently the consignment shop and shake and tea bar are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but those hours may be expanded during the spring and summer months. Additionally, customers will be able to use Engage App and enter code BS74J6 to make their orders and then stop by the shop to pick them up.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the community,” Reichley said. “We are trying to come up with some things that can promote the health and wellness in our community.”

Emerald's Closet Hidden Gems and OC Nutritian, located in the same space at 107 Moffat Ave., opened last month in Oak Creek. (Photo by John F. Russell)



