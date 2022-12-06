New concept nearing completion as The Commons food hall eyes 2023 opening in downtown Steamboat Springs

An artist rendering of The Commons Food Hall was done by Doro Architecture. Work inside the building is nearing completion, and once approvals are in place owners Adam Feiges and Cam Boyd are looking forward to introducing the concept to Steamboat Springs.

The sounds of hammers and saws fill the air inside The Commons food hall these days, but the owners are optimistic that noise will soon be replaced by the smell of wood-fired pizza, Jamaican cuisine, grain bowls, churros and other great food items.

“We’re hoping to kick off the new year with an opening,” said Sarah Boerger, business development and marketing manager for The Commons, Steamboat Springs’ first downtown food hall, at 56 Seventh St.

Boerger didn’t want to make any promises about when the venue will be open, but at this point, she expects it to be in early January. Construction is ongoing, and Boerger said the venue will need approval from the city before opening.

However, the food hall has announced the lineup of restaurants, which will include Clyde’s Pies wood-fired pizza, Mimi and Pin Churros and Waffles, Poke the Bear, Sizzlin authentic Jamaican cuisine, Yield and The Common Bar.

The inside has been opened up with large windows and a door will lead to an outdoor deck overlooking the alley and Eagle Scout Park.

Having a variety of vendors inside is what owners Adam Feiges and Cam Boyd said they envisioned when they purchased the building in 2019 — just before the arrival of COVID-19.

“We wanted something that was unique to Steamboat, something that hasn’t already been done,” Boerger said. “So now when you are looking for a coffee shop — and we have a lot of coffee shops — we have one that features Spanish churros, Greek donuts and Spanish coffee. We wanted vendors that were unique to Steamboat, but we also wanted a variety, so that anybody can come in here and find something that they love.”

Feiges thinks The Commons will add to the attraction of downtown, and he is excited about the opportunity to bring something new and unique to the community.

The coffee shop Mimi and Pin will open at 7 a.m. each day with the other vendors starting service at 11 a.m. seven days a week. Doors will close at 10 p.m.

“We wanted it to be unique, but we also knew it needed to be approachable,” Feiges said. “Our hope is that this is a place that caters primarily to the local market, and if we can get the locals, the visitors are just an added bonus.”

The Commons will feature five independent restaurants serving food and specialty drinks. The main floor will feature Jamaican cuisine from Sizzlin, churros and waffles from Mimi & Pin, and authentic Hawaiian poke and ramen from Poke the Bear.

The Commons will also feature several local, Steamboat Springs connections.

Bryan Baker, who owns the Corner Slice, will introduce locally sourced grain bowls with his new concept, Yield.

“They will have kind of seasonal rotation of options,” Boerger said. “You can add sauces, different proteins, and you can kind of make your own bowl.”

Clyde Nelson and his son Alec Nelson have teamed up with longtime chef Patrick Ayres to continue operating Clyde’s Pies, which opened a location at The Common shortly after Feiges and Boyd purchased the property.

Clyde’s will be the only vendor on the street level, and it will have a walk-up window and an outdoor seating area that will offer great views of Butcher Knife Creek in the summer. Clyde’s has added a new indoor wood-fired oven, and customers can purchase a slice of pie using a QR code and take it upstairs if they prefer to dine inside.

Feiges said Justin Keys, who owns The Barley, will run The Common Bar, which will serve drinks including adult beverages on the main level. Boerger said some of the other vendors will offer specialty beverages.

“All of our tenants are local except for Mimi and Penn, who comes out of Breckenridge,” Boerger said. “Every single tenant in here have been small business owners, have owned a food concept in Steamboat.”

Customers will be able to place an order or pay the bill from anywhere in The Commons with their phones using a QR code.

“We’re definitely looking forward to The Commons opening up and seeing what they have been doing upstairs,” Ayres said. “It’s looking really good. We’re looking forward to it.”

