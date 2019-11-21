New ‘Voices of Steamboat’ competition showcases local talent

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Melodie Querry took over as Opera Steamboat’s executive director last June, she knew she wanted to host a signature event each year. Her goal? To raise money, bring awareness to nonprofits in the community, and most importantly, to showcase local singers.

“We have a lot of talent in Steamboat,” Querry said, “and my goal is to highlight that. I want to feature locals who love singing and are passionate about it.”

Thus, the first annual Voices of Steamboat competition was born. And it starts now.

Opera Steamboat is currently accepting applications for any genre of music. Applicants must send a video recording of their chosen selection by Thursday, Dec. 12. The clips will then be reviewed, and 25 finalists will be chosen.

Then there’s a twist. Once the finalists are notified on Wednesday, Dec. 12, they will each have the opportunity to choose a nonprofit of their choice to fundraise for.

“We have so many amazing nonprofits and organizations in our community,” Querry said. “This event is meant to be a productive way to give back to the community and support organizations that you’re passionate about.”

Finalists will solicit donations and sponsorships for their chosen organization, and donors can give securely on Opera Steamboat’s website. Of the money raised, 70% will go to each finalist’s chosen nonprofit and 30% will go to Opera Steamboat to fund future events and concerts.

How to enter Send your audition clip and completed application to voicesofsteamboat@operasteamboat.org. Your audition clip should be a video recording of your chosen selection for the competition. For more information, visit operasteamboat.org.

Next comes the fun part. The competition itself will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Christian Center. All finalists will perform live and will be judged by three, currently top secret, judges.

A prize will be given to the finalist who raises the most money for their organization of choice and another prize, along with runners-up, will be awarded to those who win the singing competition. All finalists will have the money they raised granted to their nonprofits.

“It’s a win-win, and it’s going to be a really fun evening,” Querry said. “We’re going to keep the ticket prices very low, because we just want a big turnout for our first big event. We’re really hoping that the community comes out to support their own.”

Tickets will soon be available on Opera Steamboat’s website at operasteamboat.org. Prices are $10 for age 13 to adult and free for 12 and younger.