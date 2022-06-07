New Community Impact Coordinator at United Way

Cyndee Samper assumed duties as Moffat County United Way’s new community impact coordinator on May 16.

Moffat County United Way/Courtesy photo

According to the nonprofit, Stamper’s role is to develop, coordinate and lead activities related to community impact programming in Moffat County, including the Getting Ahead and Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative.

Bridges Out of Poverty is a program designed to inspire innovative solutions for people looking to counter poverty and daily instability by taking a comprehensive approach to helping employers, higher education, community organizations, social service agencies, hospitals, individuals and others address issues that people experiencing daily instability face.

“I really am looking forward to helping our community and am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of an organization that does the same,” Stamper said in a statement.

Stamper is a Penn Foster College graduate and majored in graphic design. She also holds certificates in fitness and nutrition, and eMarketing. Stamper has been an active volunteer coach for Craig Parks and Recreation since 2014 and has also been seen as a volunteer and para for the Moffat County School District.

To learn more about Bridges out of Poverty, contact Stamper at 970-326-6222. You may also email her at cic@unitedwaymoffat.org . For more information about Moffat County United Way, call 970-824-6222 or visit UnitedWayMoffat.org .