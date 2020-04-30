New Colorado Play Festival postpones until 2021

The cast of "Primary Stages" rehearses for the 2018 Colorado New Play Festival in Steamboat Springs. The 2020 festival has been postponed until 2021.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The New Colorado Play Festival would have been celebrating 23 years of bringing playwrights from all over the country to Steamboat Springs to work and create, but the novel coronavirus has forced the group to postpone this year’s festival.

“This is the first time we’ve had to postpone,” said Co-Executive Producer Jim Steinberg.

However, Steinberg, his co-executive producer and wife, Lori, Artistic Director Andrew Leynse and Communications Director Jamie Burgess are not letting that ruin their excitement for playwrights and their plays.

“Everybody has been completely understanding,” Leynse said. “And we hope to do — like everyone in the arts — a virtual celebration of all those artists that were planning to come to Steamboat this year.”

Jim Steinberg also shared they had been working with the Dramatist in New York in hopes of bringing more playwrights and new plays to Steamboat outside of the festival if possible as the year continues and if public health orders are lifted or adjusted throughout the country.

“Having missed it this year, the joy of coming back to it next year will make it that much sweeter and that much more exciting and interesting,” Jim Steinberg said.

Lori Steinberg agrees. She thinks playwrights all over are writing about the world everyone is currently experiencing, and she thinks they’ll bring geographically diverse plays to Steamboat for the next festival.

“I think it’ll be full of good surprises,” Lori said.

As they look toward to next year, the group behind the New Colorado Play Festival isn’t worried about COVID-19 hurting its longterm mission.

“I think after the storm passes, I think we’re going to find ourselves looking at a rainbow,” Jim said.

And in the meantime, Burgess encourages everyone to be on the lookout for upcoming collaborations the New Colorado Play Festival will have locally to share with all their participants and fans.

