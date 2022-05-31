New cabins, more RV space, great views greet guests at Steamboat KOA Holiday

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 the new cabins at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday were still waiting for a few finishing touches, but general manager Bob Junker said the cabins provided guests with a great experience on Memorial Day weekend.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

He’s been waiting a little longer than he had hoped, but as Bob Junker, general manager of the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday, showed off the longtime campground’s expansion on Tuesday, May 31, you could sense the pride as he spoke.

“Saturday was fabulous,” Junker said of the Memorial Day weekend. “I had so much fun just driving around in the cart and talking to the guests and asking what they thought of our addition. We had such great feedback.”

Back in April 2021, the KOA Holiday broke ground on the project that nearly doubled the size of the Steamboat Springs campground. Junker said KOA made improvements to the bridge, and paved roads for better access to the area. They also transitioned an area that had formerly been limited to tent camping into a more usable area.

Today, the area offers paved spots for 27 RVs, as well as 10 deluxe cabins and 14 improved tent sites. Following the improvements, those tent sites offer electricity and water, and the RV spots are supplied with 50-amp electrical hookups, as well as water and sewer hookups. The new area also features LED lighting that comes on with motion and lights designed to illuminate each spot, but limit light pollution. In the next few weeks Junker said camp sites will also include television provided by Dish Network hookups.

The cabins line the outside of the new area with several offering views of open space, Mount Werner and the Yampa River. Inside the cabins the guests will find everything they might need, including linens, pots and pans, and a full kitchen. The outside of the cabins feature large patios and decks, and guests will find a gas grill and a fire pit for cooking or to roast marshmallows.

By Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022, most of the RVs and campers at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday had left after a busy Memorial Day weekend. General Manager Bob Junker said it was a good first weekend for the expanded area, which had just opened, and he believes that the new expansion will continue to grow in popularity as time goes on.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“The only thing you have to bring when you stay at one of those cabins is your food and your clothes,” Junker said. “Everything else is there.”

Getting the area ready has been a challenge for Junker, who has been general manager for the past two years. He said there were challenges created by the pandemic — and at times Mother Nature — but overall the experience has been positive.

“The target was last year,” Junker said. “With all the supply chain issues, and then we had some bad weather, we got everything done we could do last year, and then got this stuff done as quickly as possible this year.”

On Tuesday crews were hard at work spreading gravel around the open areas surrounding the cabins, and there were still a few places waiting for blacktop and Junker plans to have the DirecTV lined up as soon as possible.

“There’s still things — little tweaks — that we’ve got to get done over the course of the next few weeks,” Junker said.

But he is optimistic those tweaks will be done soon, and is excited about the new space after hosting 105 recreational vehicles and offering a place for 350 adults and 220 children to stay on the first busy weekend of the summer.

“If you come here at four o’clock in the afternoon, or five o’clock on the weekend we’ve got kids running all over, we got the rental bikes and they’re out on the bikes and the four wheeled carts that we bought — It’s a blast,” Junker said. “I think if things continue, and we get our final tweaks done, it’s just going to get better, and better from here on out.”

