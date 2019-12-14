New business offers energy work, healing services and classes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter Clark of Source and Stone is having a grand opening of her metaphysical wellness practice Jan. 3. As a master Reiki healer and third generation intuitive, she provides healing services through energy work sessions as well as channeled readings for those seeking soulful guidance. Clark is the author of “Goddess Grows Up” and was featured twice at Off The Beaten Path as a local talent.

Her sanctuary will provide the a peaceful setting with crystals, smudges and other tools available for purchase so customers can create their sacred space. Clark teaches classes and workshops. For private bookings, visit sourceandstone.com. Source and Stone is located at 1125 Lincoln Ave, Suite B10.