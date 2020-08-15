New burger bistro in Steamboat a perfect stop after day on the mountain

Antonio Jarana opened the Après Burger Bistro on July 30 at 2500 Village Drive. The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 p.m. daily.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a burger, Après Burger Bistro near the base of Steamboat Resort has plenty to offer, but owner Antonio Jarana said his trendy new concept offers so much more.

“I think there’s just a lot to choose from and people have been extremely happy with the food and with this with the selection,” said Kristi Brown, who owns the building and is helping Jarana get the restaurant up and running. “While it’s a burger place there is so much more on the menu. It is very vegetarian friendly.”

In addition to burgers made from Angus beef and Colorado bison, customers can also choose from all-natural Red Bird chicken breast, or a vegan impossible patty. Burgers run the range from the traditional All American to the Ahi Ahoy that is created using a 6-ounce seared tuna steak. Customers are also given the option for artisan bakery roll, gluten-free bun or a lettuce wrap.

Customers will also find appetizers including Brussels sprouts, hot wings and four different selections of salads.

“We have four phenomenal salads, which are of course really vegetarian friendly,” Brown said. “Then we have a great appetizer menu, as well, with Brussels sprouts, which are extremely popular right now, and burrata cheese with heirloom cherry tomatoes, and wings, which are always popular.”

Brown and her husband own the building at 2500 Village Drive, where the restaurant space is located, and have been looking to fill the space that housed the La Montana Mexican restaurant for 34 years and more recently Mountain Comfort Food and Spirits.

The couple met Jarana when they lived in New Jersey many years ago where they owned several restaurants. Jarana came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 14 and was hired by the Browns.

When the Browns decided to move to Steamboat Springs they purchased the Cantina Mexican restaurant, and asked Jarana if he was interested in moving to the mountains of Colorado to work for them.

“I used to work for them in New Jersey,” Jarana said. “When (the Browns) bought the Cantina, they told me if I want to come and work for them here, I could. I saw in the magazines they have a mountain, and I had never skied before or snowboarded. I wanted to try to snowboard, and that’s why I come here. After that, I really loved the town, and I wanted to be part of this town.”

He took the job at the Cantina and also worked for the Browns at Mambo for a few years. When the Browns decided to get out of the restaurant business and sold their two Steamboat locations, Jarana worked at Rex’s Bar and Grill, Winona’s Restaurant and Bakery, Fiesta Grill and Mazzola’s. He also went to Wisconsin where he worked in the restaurant business.

“We’ve had that space empty now for a few years, and he was thinking about moving back to Wisconsin to start a restaurant there,” Brown said. “So I said If you’re interested in this space, I’ll help you get it going as if it was my own. So he and I have been working together for the better part of the winter and the spring on the concept, the menu, the redesign of the interior.”

The doors of Après Burger Bistro opened July 30 welcoming customers into the large 5,273-square-foot space that has been completely renovated and updated and still features a vintage 1904 bar from St. Louis, Missouri.

The bar offers a wide selection of beer, wine and cocktails including a selection of products from the Steamboat Whiskey Co. Customers will also find that local flair on the menu.

“We’re also trying to feature as much local and Colorado produce as we can,” Brown said. “We are getting our eggs from Hayden Farm Fresh, we’re getting our salad greens from Mark Berkeley at Innovative Ag in South Routt and even a lot of the products that we’re getting through U.S. Food Service are Colorado products.”

The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Customers can make reservations or order online at apresburgerbistro.com.

Jarana is driven to create a new concept that will bring a new flavor to the mountain area by putting a restaurant on the menu that will live to the tradition started by La Montana so many years ago.

“I would say a trendy, upscale burger bistro — this is what we were going for,” Brown said. “I think what we created is another great dinning choice.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.