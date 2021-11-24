New beauty lounge shines light on industry’s contradictions

Clara Tomlin stands in Vulgar Beauty Lounge, which she opened Nov. 15 in Steamboat Springs. The lounge will blend beauty services, fashion and merchandise with a touch of attitude.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Downtown business owner Clara Tomlin plans to blend beauty, style and a little bit of attitude in her new Steamboat Springs offering, Vulgar Beauty Lounge.

“When it comes to really anything within the beauty industry, there’s just a lot of contradictions, and that’s where the name came from,” Tomlin said. “We’re just kind of trying to put light on all the contradictions of beauty.”

The new store, which is located at 1104 Lincoln Ave., will offer beauty services, such as eyelash extensions, and brow services, like lash lifts, tints and lamination.

“The beauty lounge specifically is going to be kind of dedicated to empowering women,” Tomlin said. “Then come springtime, we will be offering permanent makeup services, like microblading, permanent eyeliner, lip liner and that kind of stuff.”

Tomlin, who is licensed in the state of Colorado, is currently working on obtaining her certification for microblading and permanent makeup.

“Currently, I am the lash artist here, and we don’t have a permanent makeup artist here yet,” Tomlin said.

While her focus will mainly be on lashes, Tomlin has the ability to perform traditional makeup services, as she is a makeup artist. At some point, she plans to also start offering glamour packages.

“It’s very confidence building, very empowering,” Tomlin said. “Customers will be able to come in and get professional hair and makeup done and then get to do like a glamour shot with a professional photographer.”

The beauty lounge will also offer what Tomlin considers “edgy” clothing and novelty items. A lot of Vulgar’s products will also be infused with CBD.

She has also made a dedicated effort to vendors that are based in the U.S., particularly with ties to the local community whenever possible.

“We are going to try to get a lot of local people that do skin care products,” she said.

The new location, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, will also offer clothing, beauty produces and novelties.

“We’re just kind of really dedicated to beauty in the body and women,” she said.

