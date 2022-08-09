New banner program set to recognize, honor veterans

Veteran Mike Lozano, who was a sergeant in the Marines and was with the Air Force Reserve, salutes the American flag during the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at Strawberry Park Elementary School. A new banner program, expected to launch this Veterans Day, will allow veterans like Lozano, their families or sponsors to purchase banners that will recognize their service to our country.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Veteran Loretta Kuhlman is working to create banners representing the men and women of Routt County who have stepped up to serve in the military that will line the sides of Lincoln Avenue for Veterans and Memorial days.

“There are hundreds of communities across the nation that do this,” said Kuhlman, who served with the U.S Air Force from 1971-76. “Our goal is to let people know there are people from our communities who went off and served the country. Then came back and have made so many contributions making our community what it is now.”

Kuhlman is currently working to find veterans, and the families of veterans, who want to be part of the American Legion Post No. 44 and VFW Post No. 4264 banner program. Routt County veterans and those who have enlisted are being offered the chance to purchase a banner for $100. She also said several people stepped forward that want to sponsor a Routt County veteran. The families will need to inform Kuhlman by the end of the month — the deadline to order the banners is Sept. 1, 2022.

The cost covers the banner and also the cost of putting up and taking down the banners. Those banners will be placed the last week of October leading up to Veterans Day, and stay in place until Thanksgiving, according to Lisa Popovich, Main Street Steamboat Springs executive director.

“I think it’s an excellent idea and it’s a great project,” Popovich said. “Right now, the banners are just there to add color and make you feel warm, but gosh something like this that has actual meaning is great for our community. It’s important for us to recognize those people who served so I think it’s an amazing project.”

There are 41 light poles in Steamboat Springs that can host a banner, and if there is enough interest, Kuhlman said there could be two banners on each pole, but the program will be limited to the first 82 veterans who register.

The banner project is open to veterans, active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members and anyone who has recently enlisted that lived or lives in Routt County. The 18” x 30” full color banner features a photo of the honoree, their name, service details, as well as the name of the sponsoring family.

Get the area’s top headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Veterans and families can register for the banners online at militarytributebanners.org/colorado/steamboat-co.html , or by reaching out to Kuhlman at Banners.ALPost44@gmail.com . She is also planning on hosting events to help people with ordering the banners at the Community Center, in the Legion Conference Room, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Those seeking help will need the honoree’s name, service dates, service branch, rank, war or conflict era, awards or medals (up to two), sponsors name and a digital photograph of the honoree.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.