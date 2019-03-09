New attorney joins Keller Law firm

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Keller Law LLC, with offices in Steamboat Springs, Craig, Sterling and Denver, has announced the addition of attorney Curran Trick to the firm. Keller Law LLC provides guidance to farmers, ranchers, business owners and rural landowners throughout Colorado at various locations.

Trick brings prior experience practicing law in the areas of water law, oil and gas law, special district and agricultural law to Keller Law and looks forward to assisting rural clients in areas throughout northern, northwestern and northeastern Colorado.