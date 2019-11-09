Neighbor refuses to return escaped horse: The Record for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

1:36 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dispute between a homeowner and a construction company in the 27000 block of Whitewood Drive. The homeowner was upset because the work he hired the company to do has not been completed yet.

2:37 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

2:57 p.m. Deputies investigated a report of identity theft in the 41200 block of Routt County Road 36.

8:25 p.m. Someone called police to complain about fireworks exploding at Ninth and Oak streets.

8:10 p.m. Deputies were called about a horse that got loose on Routt County Road 56. A neighbor caught the horse but did not want to return it. Deputies mediated the situation and eventually convinced the neighbor to return the animal.

9:13 p.m. A woman heard suspicious noises outside her home in along Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg. Deputies investigated the area but found no signs of criminal activity.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.