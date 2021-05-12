Neighbor dispute: The Record for Tuesday, May 11

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

7:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two neighbors screaming at each other outside a condo complex off Walton Creek Road. Officers have had several previous calls about the neighbors and are deciding whether or not criminal charges are appropriate.

12:45 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee inside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said the staff wanted a former employee trespassed from the store. Officers are investigating.

1:43 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a small bear inside a trash can in the 1000 block of Ore House Plaza. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

4:02 p.m. Officers received a call about people arguing outside of a business in the 400 block of Seventh Street. Officers contacted the group and mediated the argument.

8:07 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza exhibiting symptoms of mental illness. Officers are connecting the woman to resources.

Total incidents: 25

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.