Neighbor dispute: The Record for Tuesday, May 11
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
7:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two neighbors screaming at each other outside a condo complex off Walton Creek Road. Officers have had several previous calls about the neighbors and are deciding whether or not criminal charges are appropriate.
12:45 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee inside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said the staff wanted a former employee trespassed from the store. Officers are investigating.
1:43 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a small bear inside a trash can in the 1000 block of Ore House Plaza. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
4:02 p.m. Officers received a call about people arguing outside of a business in the 400 block of Seventh Street. Officers contacted the group and mediated the argument.
8:07 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza exhibiting symptoms of mental illness. Officers are connecting the woman to resources.
Total incidents: 25
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
