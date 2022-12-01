Neguse gains No. 5 spot in Democratic Party leadership for the US House of Representatives￼
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will chair the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee following his election by the House Democratic Caucus on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The role is the No. 5 elected position in the Democratic Party leadership team for the U.S. House of Representatives. The election makes him the most senior member from Colorado at the House leadership table in 85 years, according to a press release issued Thursday.
In a statement, Neguse said he plans to put “people over politics” as he works with Democratic Party leaders to communicate any progress made at the Capitol.
