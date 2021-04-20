Needles on the road: The Record for Monday, April 19

Monday, April 19, 2021

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they had tools stolen from their garage. Officers took a report and are investigating.

10:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about unemployment fraud in Phippsburg.

11:49 a.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said they found sterile needles on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Burgess Creek Road. Officers collected the needles.

2:57 p.m. Officers assisted the Steamboat Springs Fire Department in helping get medical care to a resident in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

4:39 p.m. Deputies received a call about a vehicle swerving in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

Total incidents: 27

• Steamboat officers responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

