Needles on the road: The Record for Monday, April 19
Monday, April 19, 2021
12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they had tools stolen from their garage. Officers took a report and are investigating.
10:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about unemployment fraud in Phippsburg.
11:49 a.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said they found sterile needles on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Burgess Creek Road. Officers collected the needles.
2:57 p.m. Officers assisted the Steamboat Springs Fire Department in helping get medical care to a resident in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
4:39 p.m. Deputies received a call about a vehicle swerving in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.
Total incidents: 27
• Steamboat officers responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
