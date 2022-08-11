Ned Ledoux to entertain at Routt County Fair

Ned Ledoux, son of country icon Chris Ledoux, will put on a show at the Routt County Fair Aug. 20, 2022.

Ned Ledoux/Courtesy photo

Country singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux will put on a concert at the Routt County Fair at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

Ledoux, son of country legend Chris Ledoux, will serenade the audience in the outdoor arena at the Routt County Fairgrounds with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music. Chris Ledoux died in 2005 due to complications from cancer.

Ned Ledoux’s first musical love was the drums.

“I got interested in playing music at a really young age,” he explained. “I got a drum kit when I was probably 6 years old.”

From then on out, he was constantly jamming out, playing drums for several bands over the years. He also took up acoustic guitar, but said singing and writing country crooners was never in his plans.

“Singing probably came along about a year or so after dad passed away,” Ned Ledoux said.

For Ned, it all started “in a cheap motel room somewhere in Nebraska.” He was playing with Dustin Evans and The Good Times band when one of the bandmates suggested he play one of his dad’s old songs.

And the rest was history, Ned Ledoux explained.

Since then, he has released three full-length albums. Ned Ledoux’s 2017 song “Forever a Cowboy” has garnered over a million streams on Spotify. His latest album, “Buckskin,” was a pandemic passion project, Ned Ledoux said.

During the height of the pandemic, “most of the time was spent at home, working on new projects, finishing some old ones,” he said. “Somewhere in there, I was able to write some songs. I’m just really proud of this new project.”

He added that he is excited to share this music with the audience at the Routt County Fair.

“We like to keep it high energy on stage,” he said. “As far as the setlist goes, of course, you’re gonna hear a lot of my stuff with this new album, brand new songs. But for many, many years we’ve been playing some of my dad’s songs.”

Tickets cost $25, and are on sale at RouttCountyFair.org .

