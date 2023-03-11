Nearly 50 SSWSC athletes qualify for Alpine, cross country, freestyle Junior National Championships
Forty-six Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes are bound for Junior National Championships in Alpine, cross country and freestyle disciplines.
Fourteen of those will compete in skate or classic skiing in Fairbanks, Alaska representing the Rocky Mountain region March 13-16.
Trey Jones, Grey Barbier, Henry Magill, Thomas Cooper, Campbell Mclaren, Tristan Thrasher, Luke Bedell, Charley Lodwick, Grace Olexa, Tig Loomis, Anna Rhodes, Shea Rossi and Norah Graham qualified and will compete. Ruby May also qualified, but won’t compete due to an illness, so Kiri May will take her place.
The schedule consists of an interval start classic race, a skate sprint, mass start skate races.
Meanwhile, thirteen Alpine skiers will compete in New Hampshire March 11-15.
Following races in Vail and Wisconsin, Jeremy Nolting, Roman Elvidge, Jonah Fleischer, Curtis Zanni, Ian Haupt, Nick Demarco, Everett Dooley, Daniel Ferucci, Noelle Roth, Mollie McTigue, Lauren Haerter, Elena Dziura and Greta Goldsmith qualified.
Athletes will represent the Rocky Central Division in downhill, super G, giant slalom and slalom races against the best under-18 skiers in the country.
Later in the week, 19 Steamboat athletes will compete at home in the Freestyle Junior National Championships March 15-18.
Anabel Ayad, Peyton Billeisen, Anouk Bradley, Finely Fontaine, Abrianna Gordon, Colin Hassel, Scott Kane, Abby McLarnon, Katie McLaughlin, Shane Mariano, Isabel Powell, Mia Satkiewicz, Zoe Schaab, Liam Siefken, Leah Sullivan, Zander Tatar Brown, Teus Tynelius-Deering, Ella Walker and Reise Wilson will compete on their home course against the best U15, U17 and U19 skiers in the nation.
Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
