Nashville Songwriting Hall of Famer to perform at The Press

The Press is hosting a Nashville Songwriters Show featuring Mark D. Sanders, Bob DiPiero and Ed Hill on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8.

The Press/Courtesy photo

Country music fans should be on lookout for upcoming performances from some of the biggest songwriters in the industry.

Songwriters Mark D. Sanders, Bob DiPiero and Ed Hill will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at The Press in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Sanders has written 14 No. 1 hits, 50 singles and is perhaps most known for co-writing the song “I Hope You Dance.” He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

Sanders will be joined by veteran songwriters and his longtime friends DiPiero and Hall.

DiPiero, another prolific artist, has worked with the likes of Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and more. Hill is also a renowned country musician and won a Grammy for his performance on “Orange Blossom Special/Hoedown.”

Sanders explained that the concerts will entail two things: good country music and good friends.

“These are the heavy hitters from Nashville,” he explained.

If you go What: Nashville Songwriters Show Where: 1009 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3 Tickets: thepresssteamboat.com

A California native, Sanders did not always foresee himself venturing into the country music scene.

“I kind of veered away from rock ’n’ roll when I was in college,” he said.

He explained that when he was 29, he was unhappy with his career and looking for a switch. He was torn between becoming a songwriter or a poet.

“I said, ‘I could be a songwriter or a poet,’” Sanders explained. “At least a songwriter could buy a large pizza when you need, as opposed to a poet who might borrow money for it.”

He began writing songs more seriously, and took off from there.

Sanders first met DiPiero early in his career and learned a lot from the musician as he began writing country songs.

“The songwriters look like ordinary people,” Sanders said. “When you get in a room with them, you realize they’re not quite as ordinary as they look.”

The trio will be performing a variety of their songs and hits from over the years. Sanders emphasized that there will be a lot of laughs as well, as the audience will be able to experience the banter between three longtime friends.

“I’m pretty funny, and DiPiero’s really funny and Ed will complain and whine a little bit, but we’ll just ignore it,” Sanders joked. “We’re just all friends.”

He explained that there is a certain bond between songwriters like them.

“It was rough, and it was difficult, but the rewards are great,” Sanders said. “I always say being a songwriter was like never having to leave college.

He added that he is looking forward to seeing folks at the show.

“This is a once in a lifetime, Steamboat opportunity to see Nashville royalty,” Sanders said.

Tickets are $30, available at the door or online at ThePressSteamboat.com .

To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com