Nancy Spillane: What are Rep. Scott Tipton’s values, and why won’t he talk to us about them?

This past weekend, Scott Tipton was in town for a Republican fundraiser. In 2018 he came to town to meet with hospital executives. He did not schedule a town meeting to listen and speak to his constituents on either of those visits.

When was the last time he held a town meeting here? Can’t remember? Me either.

Since the beginning of the 2019 U.S. Congress, our representative for the Western Slope, Mr. Scott Tipton has voted:

Against enhanced background checks for gun purchases. Does he not value protecting human life?

Against the election reforms that allow early voting in all states and the elimination of political gerrymandering. Does he not value equal voting rights for every citizen?

Against humane treatment for immigrants and against an increase of the Homeland Security Agency’s ability to control the borders. Does he not value treating all people with respect, dignity, and keeping families together?

Against the Violence Against Women Act. Does he not value the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault?

Rep. Tipton’s votes do not seem to be based on the common values of most Americans, Coloradans in particular, who value a strong democracy and a society free from violence of all types.

I call on Rep. Tipton to publicly explain his votes on these issues. It would be great if he held a town meeting because most of us are not interested in attending a $50 fundraiser to hear him speak.

Mr. Tipton, when are you going to schedule a town hall meeting in Steamboat Springs?

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek