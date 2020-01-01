Nancy Spillane: Scott Tipton protects drug manufacturers’ profits

With so much political news these days, this item almost slipped by us. A few weeks ago, the House passed the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This bill would deliver on the promise that Trump made as a candidate in 2016, when he said he would “negotiate like crazy” to lower prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients.

The bill will allow the government to negotiate with drug makers, limit costs to Medicare enrollees and keep drug makers from raising prices as much as they want.

Rep. Jason Crow tells us, “If this legislation is passed, up to 300,000 Coloradans will pay one-third on their insulin medications from what they’re paying now. We also know that the 400,000 Coloradans who suffer from asthma are going to pay one-fifth of what they’re currently paying for drugs.” He said that the rebate money would go toward innovation of new drugs. This bill also will prevent Big Pharma from raising the cost of prescription drugs past the rate of inflation.

So why did Rep. Scott Tipton vote no on this bill? Is he trying to protect the profits of drug manufacturers?

The February 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll finds a majority of adults, including seniors, are in favor of many policy options aimed at curbing prescription drug costs. There is majority support — across both political parties — for many current policy proposals, including recent Trump administration proposals like international reference pricing and transparency in drug advertisements. Large majorities of Democrats and Independents and a majority of Republicans support these proposals.

So again, why did Rep. Scott Tipton vote no on this bill? I sure don’t have a clue why he wants to hurt Coloradans.

Now the White House said earlier this month President Donald Trump would veto the legislation if it makes it to his desk, claiming that the legislation would keep 100 lifesaving drugs from patients and prevent future drug development. Really? Mr. President, this is exactly what you said you were going to do if you got into office. Why are you backing down from your campaign promises? Again.

So again, why did Rep. Scott Tipton vote no on this bill? Did he vote no, because he simply has sided with Mr. Trump on every single vote he has cast since January 2017?

Mr. Tipton, why don’t you tell us why you voted no on a bill that would help hundreds of thousands of Coloradans?

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek