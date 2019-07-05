Nancy Porter: Indivisible aims to educate voters

What is Indivisible? It is an organization formed in 2016 to help voters get reliable facts about issues facing towns, counties, states and federal issues. The concern that younger voters were not participating in elections and the lack of reliable sources was impetus for people at the local level to start a grassroots effort to help our citizens to become more involved in the process of democracy.

Indivisible built hundreds of mini-movements to support their local values. The group supports civic education and leadership development for local Indivisible groups by offering training, facilitating regional group coordination, building partnerships, demystifying federal and state policy process and supporting voter registration.

We have an Indivisible chapter here in Steamboat Springs. Check out our Facebook page: Indivisible Yampa Valley. Congressional District 3, which Routt County is a part of, was a strong force in working to support public land, for example, and many other other local issues.

The 2018 election cycle attracted many younger candidates, women candidates and more progressive policies partly through the grassroots Indivisible organization. Indivisible is not affiliated with a political party but supports issues.

District 3 represents a progressive platform that joins our community across political, demographic and geographic positions. If you would like more information regarding Indivisible Yampa Valley or District 3 Indivisible please go to https://www.d3indivisible.co/ or indivisibleyv.com.

Nancy Porter

Steamboat Springs