Nancy Mucklow follows in Hazie’s footsteps, becomes part of Steamboat tradition

Steamboat Springs resident Nancy Mucklow is all smiles as she speaks at the annual Hazie Werner Award & Snowball Grant reception on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. During the reception, Mucklow was honored as the recipient of this year’s Hazie Werner Award.

Nancy Mucklow was recognized for her contributions to our community Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, at the Haymaker Clubhouse.

With the honor, Mucklow joins 33 other women — all of whom have also followed in the footsteps of the inspirational Hazie Werner.

“Nancy is somebody that really gives back to the community in so many aspects from Girl Scouts, to 4-H, to Heart of Steamboat Ladies group to Women United and United Way,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way. “Her reach is far and wide in the community, and I think that’s pretty much what Hazie was all about.”

Winners of the Hazie Werner Award are a select group of women who have set an example through their volunteer work, community commitment and support of local organizations.

All of those traits were important to Werner, a legendary Steamboat Springs figure and the mother of Gladys “Skeeter” Werner, Wallace Jerold “Buddy” Werner and Loris Werner. Hazie Werner died in February 1993, but women in the community have been honored every year since 1989 with the award that bears her name.

Mucklow becomes the latest woman to earn the honor, which was presented during the annual Hazie Werner Award & Snowball Grant reception.

“To be a part of his group is inspirational,” Mucklow said after Wednesday’s presentation. “It’’s amazing to be recognized, and it really makes me want to just give more. There’s a bar, and I’m inspired to keep being like Hazie.”

Rob Hanna takes a moment to introduce the 2021 Hazie Award winner, Jane Romberg, at the annual Hazie Werner Award & Snowball Grant on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. This year was the first time the event has been held in-person since the start of the pandemic, and organizers wanted to honor Romberg after last year’s event was held via video conference.

Mucklow exemplifies the same attributes Hazie brought to the community through her unwavering dedication to community organizations.

She likes to say she is a lifelong Girl Scout and, despite having two sons, has played an instrumental role locally as the Girl Scouts of Colorado Service Unit Manager for Steamboat. Mucklow, who has served Girl Scouts for more than 40 years, also was awarded the prestigious Thanks Badge in 2017.

Mucklow has also served as a Colorado State University Master Food Safety Advisor, a past member of the Routt County Cattlewomen, past president of the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Women’s Group and as volunteer superintendent for the Routt County Fair.

She worked to collect recipes to create the “Fair Family Favorites” cookbook to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Routt County Fair in 2018. She also served as a board member of Routt County United Way and is a founding member of the local chapter of Women United.

In 2010, Mucklow was named a Friend of Education by the Steamboat Springs School Board after serving as the chairwoman of the parent information committee at Steamboat Springs Middle School and Steamboat Springs High School. She also shared her boys’ passion for lacrosse, working as the lacrosse team coordinator for two years.

She was also a driving force behind Routt County Woolens, which began in 1997 and continued until 2012, before that organization was forced to close because it could not find a mill in American that could provide all the manufacturing steps to produce the locally harvested fiber.

These days, Mucklow works remotely doing accounting, but she has stayed active in the community, too. She is currently working with others at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church to help coordinate Stone Soup, a project that seeks to provide fresh-made food for seniors.

“We are really just kind of supporting Routt County Council on Aging and making sure seniors have food,” Mucklow said.

Her energy for giving back was easy to hear in the voices of the people who spoke about her during a video presentation at the awards ceremony. The love she has received from the community also reflects her impact.

Mucklow was surrounded by her family — including her 86-year-old mother, Jan Davis; her sister from Lincoln, Nebraska, Alicia Davis; and her brother, Mike Davis, and his wife, Mary Casey. During the celebration, her sons, Andy and David, and his girlfriend, Chelsea Johnson, were also on hand, as was Mucklow’s husband, CJ.

Last year’s winner, Jane Romberg, was also recognized at the event. This year was the first time the event has been held in-person since the start of the pandemic, and organizers wanted to honor Romberg after last year’s event had to be held via video conference.

“It was really super,” said Romberg. “It’s quite an honor because there are a lot of women in town, and they do a lot of good work.”

Mucklow thanked Steamboat Resort for presenting the award, as well as making a generous contribution to two of the causes that she has worked to support. The resort presented $10,000 checks to Girl Scouts of Colorado in Routt County and 4-H as part of Snowball Community Grant.

“She is an excellent choice because she always puts community first,” said Todd Hagenbuch, Routt County Extension agent and director. “She puts others ahead of herself consistently. Whenever you need a job done, Nancy’s there to do it with open arms.”

Mucklow said she is thrilled to have been honored with the award, but she also deflected the attention in much the same way Hazie might have.

“I might be somebody who kind of keeps it rolling forward, but I’m never the only person doing any of this stuff,” Mucklow said. “It’s just working alongside other people with big hearts and the willingness to give, give and give.”

