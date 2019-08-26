Naked woman in the river: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

3:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the Meadows Parking Lot. A person reported that a man was wandering around the lot and attempting to get into a sale tent in the lot. He left before officers arrived.

4:01 a.m. A person reported they could hear someone yelling for help in a building in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. A person was on the roof of the building. Officers helped the man down. Officers reportedly found that he had controlled substances. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

8:08 a.m. A visitor staying in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive saw a ladder leaning against a house, near a window, and was concerned that somebody had used it to enter the home. Officers talked to the homeowner, who had been using the ladder the previous day.

8:45 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the area of Forest Service Road 10.

9:05 a.m. A caller said the man who had been wandering around the Meadows Lot returned to the parking lot. Officers located him in a nearby vacation rental complex. Officers gave him a trespass warning and asked him not to return to the complex or the parking lot.

10:19 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the area of Routt County Road 27.

11:56 a.m. The same man who was given a trespass warning earlier in the day was reportedly in the pool area of a condo complex in the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. The man was drinking alcohol when he allegedly had a protection order that prohibited the consumption of alcohol or controlled substances. Officers also found that the man had suspected controlled substances. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics were also called to the scene.

2:40 p.m. A person was concerned because they’d seen a car running for a while with no one in it at River Creek Park. Officers checked on the car. A person was reading inside.

3:16 p.m. A caller reported seeing a woman who was having trouble standing near Sixth and Yampa streets. Officers could not locate the woman.

3:21 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District medics were called to assist a child who had a candy stuck in their throat. A parent was able to dislodge the candy.

4:15 p.m. A caller reported seeing a nude woman by the Yampa River near Charlie’s Hole. Officers could not locate the woman and did not receive any more reports.

5:15 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 21700 block of Whitewood Drive.

7:10 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Two neighbors were in a dispute. One was cited for disturbing the quiet enjoyment of a home after allegedly playing loud music and conducting construction at all hours.

Total incidents: 66

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.