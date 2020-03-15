Naked men jump in river: The Record for Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14, 2020

12:46 a.m. A disturbance was reported to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. An intoxicated man was pounding on the door of a unit. The door eventually broke down, causing him to realize he was not at the correct unit and his friends weren’t just not letting him in.

1:49 a.m. A drunk pedestrian was requesting a ride home in the 1900 block of Cimarron Circle. The reporting party denied the request. Officers found the man soaking in a hot tub when they arrived on scene.

5:32 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A man and a woman were having an argument. Officers mediated the situation. The male party was intoxicated and transported to the hospital.

12:23 p.m. A dog with a cone on its head and what appeared to be an injured leg was reported at large at 11th and Pine streets. Officers were unable to get close to the animal.

3:14 p.m. A woman who appeared intoxicated was reported getting into a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers stopped her and discovered marijuana in her car along with a child. She was arrested and charged with child abuse, driving while under the influence, refusing a breathalyzer test, driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance.

5:05 p.m. A group of intoxicated men stripped and jumped in the Yampa River in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers asked the men to keep the noise down.

8:03 p.m. Officers responded to a civil complaint in the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way. Neighbors were arguing over where snow was being placed.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.