Naked man on bus: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14

3:06 a.m. A former roommate returned to their old condo in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle and current roommates called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers because they were stunned about the person entering at such a late hour.

9:24 a.m. Officers responded to a call about a Facebook user harassing another user over a posting on the marketplace feature in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:31 a.m. A woman in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue said she did not see a package she told was delivered, and she believed it had been stolen.

4:50 p.m. Officers received a call about a man exposing himself on a bus in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:16 p.m. Officers responded to a man sleeping in his car in the 35000 block of U.S. Highway 40. Officers asked the man to leave, and he did.

10:12 p.m. A staff member at a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road told officers two intoxicated parties were causing a disturbance.

10:30 p.m. Officers received a report of a person under 21 possessing marijuana in the 1300 block of Bob Adams Drive.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the record.

