‘Naked and hungry’: Events for local Ag Appreciation Week run through March 28

A lunch gathering in Yampa to celebrate “MeatIn” Day on March 20. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — “Where would you be without agriculture? Naked and hungry.”

That’s the theme of this year’s Community Agriculture Alliance’s Ag Appreciation Week, which runs now to March 28. It’s a time to promote local agriculture producers and highlight their importance through events and promotions.

“I do believe that agriculture is often taken for granted by many of us,” said Michele Meyer, executive director of Community Agriculture Alliance.

The goal of Ag Appreciation Week is to acknowledge the rich heritage of agriculture in the Yampa Valley and to thank and recognize current ag producers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the land and animals while looking to the future, according to Meyer.

While a week is set aside each year to acknowledge local agriculture, people can better support local producers year-round by buying local.

The CAA Market in Steamboat Springs has almost 70 local producers who list and sell local meat, eggs, honey and seasonal vegetables. Items can also be purchased direct from ranchers, or people can opt to buy farm CSA shares or support local 4-H or FFA youth.

“Learning more about the past, present and future of agriculture is another great way to support local ag,” Meyer said.

Here is a list of this week’s events and promotions.

Heritage Ag Storytelling: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, virtual

In celebration of Agriculture Appreciation Week, Community Agriculture Alliance and Tread of Pioneers Museum will present a heritage storytelling event where the community can hear prerecorded perspectives on farming and ranching from the late Sam Haslem and Dean Look, as well as Rita Herold and CJ Mucklow.

A Taste of History: 6:30 p.m. Friday, virtual

Tune in for “Wild Berries and How to Use Them” with Tread of Pioneers Museum, a pre-recorded event on local berries, jams and jellies.

Biscuits and Jam Local Food Cooking Class: Available until March 30, virtual at caamarket.org

Purchase a virtual cooking class bundle that includes recipes for biscuits and bacon jam with professional chef Chereen Leong Schwarz. The bundle includes local eggs, bacon and jam.

• Purchase the Ag Week special and receive a coupon for $5 your order of $10 or more at Big House Burgers, Creekside, Cruisers, Drunken Onion, The Egg, Glen Eden Restaurant, Harwigs, Joki, Laundry, Mazzola’s, Mountain Brew, Rex’s, Salt & Lime, Seedz, Taco Cabo, Winona’s and Wild Goose Coffee in Hayden.

• Purchase $1 “Naked and Hungry” bumper stickers at CAA Market, 743 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs.

• A Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag Land Trust “Forever Colorado” Yeti tumbler will be given to all new or renewing CAA Market customers until March 28.

• The first 100 CAA Market customers will receive a coupon for a free beer from Storm Peak Brewery until March 28.

• Purchase local beef and become eligible to enter a chance drawing for a local beef bundle from local Routt County producers on behalf of Routt County Cattlewomen’s “Better with Beef” Ag Week promotion.

Visit communityagalliance.org/events for more information about the events.

