Nail gun causes concerns: The Record for Monday, March 1
Monday, March 1, 2021
8:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man sleeping in a closet inside a business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers trespassed the man from the business.
9:51 a.m. Officers received a call from a group of neighbors who called to say they heard what they believed to be gunshots on Apres Ski Way. Officers investigated the scene and found another neighbor was using a nail gun.
6:07 p.m. Officers received an online report from a resident who said they had seen large gatherings occurring in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Officers said they would keep an eye on the area.
9:06 p.m. Officers received a report from a resident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court who said someone broke a window in his car. Officers took a report.
11:13 p.m. Officers received a call about a man making loud noises while working on his car in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. Officers contacted the man and he agreed to quiet down.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
