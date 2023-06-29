Mythology to open cocktail bar Saturday; garden area to follow

The past 19 months have been a whirlwind for Scott Yeates, founder and president of Mythology Distillery.

“This was a significant construction project,” Yeates said Wednesday as he walked through the company’s tasting bar and completed production facility “I mean the before and after pictures are very different. We tore down a bunch of walls, we built a bunch of walls, we built new stairs, built new bathrooms, everything like that.”

Mythology purchased the old Butcherknife Brewery building that included an adjacent undeveloped lot in November 2021. Last September, Mythology announced plans to relocate and base operations out of Steamboat Springs.

This week, the staff members have been clearing away the clutter and dust from construction as they prepare to open the tasting bar at 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first step in what Yeates describes as a phased, monthlong opening of the Mythology campus at 2875 Elk River Road on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

“It’s really kind of a soft opening for the month of July while everything gets ready,” Yeates said.

He is excited to get the tasting bar open, which will serve the whiskey, gin and vodka produced in the 4,200-square-foot distillery as well as craft beers from Storm Peak. The tasting bar has seating for about 60 people inside and 60 more on an outside deck that can be accessed through large garage doors.

The wall behind the serving bar was created using the wooden staves of whiskey barrels that have been torn apart, and the shelves are lined with Mythology whiskey, gin and vodka. When customers enter the tasting room, they are greeted by a large topographical map of Colorado, and all the places many locals love.

The new tasting bar at Mythology was ready June 29 for this weekend’s opening. Scott Yeates, Mythology founder and president, said the opening of the tasting bar is the first of several steps to the Mythology Campus full opening, which will be completed later this summer. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Within the next several weeks, Yeates expects the whiskey garden to open. The garden will include a lower terrace that will house a full-service bar outside, a restaurant, a fire pit and an area for games and live music.

“We’re working with a group in Seattle that makes these incredible soup dumplings,” Yeates said. “They just started a wholesale line. It is super-good food, tastes fresh and it’s made with good ingredients. It’s something we can prepare and serve at hopefully an affordable price. It’s good quality, affordable and different.”

Yeates is also bringing in Shreddies, a food truck, this weekend for the opening of the tasting bar.

Inside the new Mythology tasting bar customers will find a warm setting in addition to cocktails created with Mythology’s lineup of craft whiskey, gin and vodka as well as a selection of craft beers from Storm Peak Brewing Company. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

He said the upper terrace, which will include two slides that go from the top of the property into the lower terrace, should be finished late this summer or early fall. The tasting bar and the confluence will be open 2-10 p.m. daily and Yeates is hoping to start tours of the production facility and the rack house in late July.

Mythology will also start offering a shuttle service in July with rides to and from the campus. The free shuttle will have stops at the mountain and downtown. He said Mythology will also introduce a local’s discount. He said people who live in the area — from Kremmling to Craig — will be eligible for a 15% discount.

“It’s going to be like a card program where we hand out these cool Mythology cards,” Yeates said. “The cards will all be numbered in sequential order. We’ll sign people up and get them out, and when they come back they can put it on their check and get their discount. We’re focusing on doing the local’s discount to just say we want to take care of locals all the time. It’s like we are having an all-the-time happy hour.”

The still inside the new Mythology Distillery production facility in Steamboat Springs is in place and ready to roll when needed. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yeates said Mythology has decided to focus all its energy on the Steamboat Springs campus and wants to create a unique place where people want to hang out.

Mythology was established in Denver’s popular LoHi neighborhood in 2018 by Yeates and his partners. Today, Mythology can be found at 600 locations in Colorado, a combination of retail outlets, restaurants and bars. Mythology can also be found in Montana, California, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Michigan.

“We decided that we really want to focus on this,” Yeates said. “This is what we feel good about right now — to create a sense of place here, create this destination. We’re calling it the confluence. The restaurant, the bar and the whiskey garden — that’s the confluence. It’s a place where both visitors and locals come together; it’s people sharing ideas, having drinks, and just enjoying each other’s company and sharing stories.”