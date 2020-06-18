Mysterious wood chopper: The Record for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

12:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a vehicle that crashed into a deer in the 35100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

8:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a moose that was preventing residents from entering their home at Bear Drive and Homestead Court.

8:40 a.m. Deputies received a report of a theft from the 27400 block of West Wind Place in North Routt. A homeowner claimed he paid a roofing company for materials, but the company had not provided all of the items he paid for. The company agreed to reimburse him for the undelivered goods.

8:52 a.m. Police were called about a bear getting into a trash can in the 2700 block of Waterstone Lane.

11:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having an allergic reaction at an auto parts store in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:41 p.m. Police received a report of a theft involving a neighbor who borrowed a pump but never returned it at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

8:20 p.m. Police were called about a man who got upset after employees kicked him out of a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Officers issued him a trespass warning.

9:30 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a loud party in the 600 block of Amethyst Drive. The partiers agreed to quiet down.

10:07 a.m. A woman called deputies claiming someone was chopping wood outside her home in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg. Deputies checked the area but found no one doing any such thing.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

