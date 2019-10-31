Mysterious tracks in woman’s yard: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

10:43 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 53 along Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.

11:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 3300 block of Whistler Road. Officers found the car in a neighboring parking lot.

4:33 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 2900 block of Apres Ski Way. A woman found a bunch of tracks in her yard in the snow. Police investigated but found no signs of criminal activity.

5:24 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 23600 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.

7:20 p.m. Deputies received a report of threats from the 400 block of Willow Bend in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 30

Steamboat officers had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.