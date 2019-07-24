Mysterious smoking man doesn’t start fire: The Record for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

1:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster at Third and Oak streets.

3:53 a.m. Police received a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mill Run Court. The noise turned out to be fireworks.

8:04 a.m. Officers are investigating a report of fraud, involving someone who lost money, though police would not say how much.

10:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

11:18 a.m. Two people were arguing inside a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Officers mediated the situation.

2:25 p.m. A property manager called police about a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the manager’s business in the 100 block of Ninth Street. The man eventually left before officers arrived.

3:42 p.m. Officers received a report of a teenaged boy who went missing on the Yampa River near Fetcher Park. His family found him, safe and sound, further downstream.

4:15 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

6:37 p.m. A man called police, claiming a group of people was chasing him in the 1600 block of 13th street. Officers were not able to locate any pursuers.

7:19 p.m. Officers were called about two neighbors arguing about a dog in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane.

9:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A man was on the roof of the building, and the manager, who smelled smoke, thought he was starting a fire up there. He was just smoking a cigarette, and there was no fire.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

