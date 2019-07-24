Mysterious smoking man doesn’t start fire: The Record for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
1:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster at Third and Oak streets.
3:53 a.m. Police received a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mill Run Court. The noise turned out to be fireworks.
8:04 a.m. Officers are investigating a report of fraud, involving someone who lost money, though police would not say how much.
10:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.
11:18 a.m. Two people were arguing inside a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Officers mediated the situation.
2:25 p.m. A property manager called police about a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the manager’s business in the 100 block of Ninth Street. The man eventually left before officers arrived.
3:42 p.m. Officers received a report of a teenaged boy who went missing on the Yampa River near Fetcher Park. His family found him, safe and sound, further downstream.
4:15 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:37 p.m. A man called police, claiming a group of people was chasing him in the 1600 block of 13th street. Officers were not able to locate any pursuers.
7:19 p.m. Officers were called about two neighbors arguing about a dog in the 1500 block of Skyview Lane.
9:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A man was on the roof of the building, and the manager, who smelled smoke, thought he was starting a fire up there. He was just smoking a cigarette, and there was no fire.
Total incidents: 59
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
