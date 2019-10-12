Mysterious garage band: The Record for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a court summons to a minor for an alleged drug violation at a school in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

4:32 a.m. Police found two people sleeping in their vehicle at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers told them they are not allowed to camp within city limits, including inside their car.

10:28 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who claimed his brother was somewhere in Steamboat and afraid someone was trying to hurt him. Police contacted the man’s father, who said he had no reason to believe his son was in Steamboat or in any danger.

1:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a woman who slipped and fell on a sidewalk in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:42 p.m. Steamboat firefighters received a report of a vehicle fire on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40. It turned out to be a truck with overheated brakes that were smoking.

4:48 p.m. Police received a report of a missing boy from the 3400 block of Flagstone Court. The callers contacted officers minutes later and said they found the boy.

8:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a burglary from the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

10:15 p.m. Police were called about a band playing inside a garage and disturbing neighbors in the 300 block of Little Moon Trail. Officers searched the area but did not hear any music.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.