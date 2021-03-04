Mysterious barbecue grill: The Record for Wednesday, March 3
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
9:51a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Oak Street who said someone put a barbecue grill in front of their property. Officers were unable to find who it belonged to.
11:49 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot on Storm Meadows Drive. Officers took a report.
1:00 p.m. Officers received a call from tenants in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said they heard roommates yelling at each other. Officers investigated and discovered a man yelling at his mother over the phone. The man was yelling so loudly neighbors were concerned.
3:01 p.m. Officers received a call from someone at Rita Valentine Park who said a dog was barking so loudly the person was concerned it was hurt. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
8:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist stuck in a snow bank on Routt County Road 131 in Oak Creek.
Total incidents: 32
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
