Mysterious barbecue grill: The Record for Wednesday, March 3

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

9:51a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Oak Street who said someone put a barbecue grill in front of their property. Officers were unable to find who it belonged to.

11:49 a.m. Officers received a call from a man who said his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot on Storm Meadows Drive. Officers took a report.

1:00 p.m. Officers received a call from tenants in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue who said they heard roommates yelling at each other. Officers investigated and discovered a man yelling at his mother over the phone. The man was yelling so loudly neighbors were concerned.

3:01 p.m. Officers received a call from someone at Rita Valentine Park who said a dog was barking so loudly the person was concerned it was hurt. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

8:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist stuck in a snow bank on Routt County Road 131 in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.