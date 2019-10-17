Mountain Village Montessori Charter School hosts 3rd annual The Duel fundraiser

Salt Lake City’s The Killer Keys play a duo-piano show at Old Town Pub during the 2018 fundraiser of “The Duel.” For the price of a tip in a jar, pianists Kirk Garret and Rich Wyman each play their own take on the requested song together.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It might be the most congenial, upbeat and charitable duel the Wild West has ever seen.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Salt Lake City’s The Killer Keys bring their piano show to Old Town Pub in what’s called The Duel. For the price of a tip in a jar, pianists Kirk Garret and Rich Wyman each play their own take on the requested song together, creating a completely unique, crowd-rousing duet.

Alongside the duo of pianos will be an open bar, food and a live silent auction offering a diverse array of donated item. All proceeds from the event support general operations at tuition-free public school Mountain Village Montessori Charter School. The school, which is located in Heritage Park, runs from preschool through fifth grade.

This year’s third annual event Duel is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

“We have a larger goal and larger expectations,” said Montessori Head of School Michael Girodo.

Last year’s Duel raised $26,000. This year’s goal is $40,000.

“Sponsorships are up, participation is up and everybody’s excited,” Girodo said.

He credits a team of Montessori parents who are organizing the fundraiser, spearheaded by Gillian Morris.

If you go What: The Duel, benefitting Mountain Village Montessori Charter School

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: Sold out

This year’s ticket sales saw an increase from 150 tickets sold last year to 225 tickets sold this year. At press time, this year’s Duel has sold out.

The mission of Mountain Village Montessori Charter School is “to inspire all children to learn and grow as responsible global citizens in a collaborative, peaceful and safe environment.”

Guests bid on live silent auction items during 2018’s “The Duel,” including paintings by local artists, local historical photographs, and gift baskets from local businesses.

The Killer Keys present a dueling piano’s event at last year’s fundraiser for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, “The Duel.” This year’s Duel takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

