Mustang Roundup in Steamboat Springs revs up this weekend

Mustangs line Lincoln Avenue during the 2017 Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup Show N’ Shine.

Matt Stensland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s the one weekend a year when adventurously muddied Subarus aren’t the most commonly sighted car around: the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is back in town for its 31st annual event.

The three-day event begins Thursday with a scenic mountain tour. The route takes drivers through the countryside around Steamboat Springs. Thursday also offers the event’s first-ever Children’s R/C Car Autocross, which can be viewed at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs.

Friday kicks off with an all-day Autocross event beginning at 7:30 a.m. Competitors race around Meadows Parking Lot for an Autocross trophy, which will be awarded at Saturday’s Show N’ Shine event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown on Yampa Street. A team of judges will rate participating Mustangs on their engine, interior, exterior, wheels and tires and overall appearance.

The Roundup is hosted by volunteers from six Mustang clubs from across the state, and sponsored by local and national sponsors.

Find the full Roundup schedule, register a car for an event, or volunteer to be a Show N’ Shine judge at steamboatchamber.com and at rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

