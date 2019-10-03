Mustache Ride 2019 set for Saturday

A large crowd turned out for the 2017 Mustache Ride.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get ready for the most ridiculous Saturday of the year, when a festive herd of merry, mustached animals roll all around Steamboat Springs in support of the animals across town at the Routt County Humane Society, which may or may not have mustaches.

The 13th annual Mustache Ride kicks off with an open-course rally race; only cruisers and single-speed bikes are allowed. Racers should meet at the top of Laurel Lane at 2:15 p.m. Non-racers may meet at 2:30 p.m. at McKnight’s Irish Pub and Grill.

The mobile pub crawl then rolls along toward downtown, stopping at the riders’ own paces at a slew of sponsoring bars and restaurants. Donated drinks, determined and served by each location, may include one beer, wine, well drink or soda per rider.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society. The past several Mustache Rides have each raised more than $15,000 for the organization.

If you go What: 13th annual Mustache Ride

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Meet at 2:30 p.m. at McKnight’s Irish Pub & Grill, 685 Marketplace Plaza ‘Stache Cards: $30 online at ssmustacheride.com, $40 day-of. A ‘Stache Card includes a $20 donation to the Routt County Humane Society and one drink from each sponsoring location.

The ride also runs several costume contests, with categories including Mustache Rally Winner (male and female), Best Team Costume, Best Mustache (male and female), Best Costume (male and female), Best Bike and Best Helmet.

Mustache riders are reminded to wear their helmets, tip their bartenders and drink responsibly. They’re also asked to bring a copy of donation receipts, either printed or on a cell phone, to pick up their ‘Stache Cards. Find more information at ssmustacheride.com.

