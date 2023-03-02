Musical created by Hayden resident set for free showing
Community members are invited to attend a free musical written and directed by Janie Christensen of Hayden.
According to organizers, “The Sneetches” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 and on March 18 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1155 Central Park Drive, in Steamboat Springs.
