Music for the mouse: Steamboat band gets invite to play at Disney World

The Steamboat Springs High School band is hosting a Santa breakfast fundraiser to raise money for its trip to Walt Disney World Resort in April at which it earned an opportunity to play.

Pat Komor/Courtesy

Following a rigorous audition and application process, the Steamboat Springs High School band has been invited to perform at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in April.

The band sent a recording of its music to the Walt Disney Company and was judged on its performance. There was no guarantee it would be invited to play, but the group was ultimately accepted for two different performance experiences, which is rare.

Not only will the musicians get the opportunity to play for the guests at one of Disney World’s four parks, they will also be given the chance to go into a recording studio and play the soundtrack of one of Disney’s popular films.

“The band just gets to go in there, talk to the professionals, learn the piece and then play along to the movie,” Komor said. “I think both experiences are going to be absolutely incredible and just a really good thing for inspiring musicians.”

The band does not yet know which movie they will be playing to or the park they will be playing in, but Komor says they are honored to even have the opportunity to do something as special as this.

Going all the way to Florida for a few days will be an expensive trip and to fundraise for it, the band is hosting a Santa breakfast at the high school on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Band members will be serving pancakes and sausages while playing music and spreading holiday cheer.

“There will be craft tables for the kids, Santa is going to be hanging around for pictures and small groups of band members will be playing selected songs throughout the course of the morning,” said band parent Pat Komor.

Beyond the breakfast, the band will also host a silent auction of baked goods and continues to look for more ways to defer the cost of the trip.

Tickets for the breakfast can be found on the Steamboat band’s eventbrite page where donations can also be made if people can not make it for the event or just want to help.

Komor’s son, Asher, is a sophomore tuba player who she says is very excited for the experience. She says to get both experiences instead of one is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shows just how hard these students work.

Komor says band programs struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic because kids could not play together. She thinks band director Ryan Seyedian has done a fantastic job in getting the program back to where it was and thinks this trip will just further the enthusiasm around the school.

“Ryan is giving the kids a lot of opportunities and this is a really exciting one,” Komor said. “I think there is a lot of excitement within the band over making music together. I think that is an incredible component of education.”

